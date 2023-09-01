“Light Up the Lake” set to take place at Twin Lakes this weekend 

Twin Lakes during the fall season.

 

 Photo by Jake Mercer

WILCOX- Labor Day weekend is always a busy time at the Twin Lakes Campground in Wilcox and this year will be as busy as ever with a weekend full of activities. 

The campground sites are full this weekend, but there is fun to be had at Twin Lakes for their family fun weekend even without camping. 

