“Light Up the Lake” set to take place at Twin Lakes this weekend 

WILCOX- Labor Day weekend is always a busy time at the Twin Lakes Campground in Wilcox and this year will be as busy as ever with a weekend full of activities.
The campground sites are full this weekend, but there is fun to be had at Twin Lakes for their family fun weekend even without camping.
Tonight, there will be a kids movie night at the campground with a Touch-A-Truck event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
When dusk hits Saturday night, the Light Up the Lake event will begin. Throughout the day, luminaries for the event will be made available until 6 p.m.
The essence of Light Up the Lake is to take a moment to honor the memory of a loved one that has passed away.
Sunday will bring their annual cornhole tournament, and a glow-in-the-dark wiffle ball game will cap off the family fun weekend.