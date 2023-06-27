The Elk County Catholic Music Boosters’ Little Symposium Summer Camp officially got underway on Monday morning with a handful of youngsters learning about various musical instruments from band director Simon Glatt in preparation for a concert they will be performing on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at ECCHS.
Little Symposium Summer Camp gets underway
