Local law enforcement representing five Elk County agencies recently participated in the 2022 Shop with a Cop program helping local children do their Christmas shopping a little early.
The event, which was held on December 7 at the St. Marys Walmart in Fox Township, had law enforcement from Ridgway Pennsylvania State Police station, Officers from the City of St. Marys Police Department, Johnsonburg Borough Police Department and Ridgway Borough Police Department and Deputies from the Elk County Sheriff's Office assisting 12 children with their shopping that day.