ST. MARYS - Family of the late Doris and Tony Celin gathered at Memorial Park in St. Marys on Saturday morning to participate in the dedication of a memorial tree in the couple’s honor.
The emotional ceremony, hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission, took place in the upper portion of the park near the grass lined area around the parking lot adjacent to Wolfel Avenue where an ivory silk Japanese lilac tree was planted by David Grotzinger of West Creek Nursery.
A plaque commemorating the event is situated in front of the tree. It reads, “In loving memory of Doris and Tony Celin from their family. They will remain in our hearts forever! May 2021.”
Gail Shturtz, of the Shade Tree Commission, welcomed all in attendance to the ceremony and encouraged all in attendance to introduce themselves. Also in attendance at the event were fellow Shade Tree Commission members Clythera Hornung, Lisa Sorg and St. Marys City Councilman Joe Fleming.