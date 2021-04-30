ST. MARYS - Recently two local ambulance services received Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as part of a partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare, Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health.
On Thursday the Fox Township Ambulance Association and Elk County EMS were among over two dozen EMS agencies across Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson counties to receive bulk quantities of PPE.
The EMS agencies were provided with face shields, masks, and gowns as part of the supply distribution which took place at the Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus as part of a drive-up event. Each agency was allotted a certain quantity of supplies based on their specific needs.
In total, this collaborative effort distributed 8,600 face shields, 34,300 gowns, 48,960 KN95 masks and 102,000 surgical masks.