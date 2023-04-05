Local food banks see uptick in numbers of people who lost SNAP benefits

Since the elimination of the emergency allotment of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits last month, Elk County charities say they’ve seen an uptick in the number of families still struggling to get food on the table.
At the beginning of last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced that the supplemental SNAP benefit, which was an emergency allotment given during the COVID-19 pandemic, would no longer be made available. Recipients were informed that they would resume receiving only one SNAP payment per month starting March 1.
Since then Hope Weichman, director of the Salvation Army’s Elk County Service Center said they have seen an increase in the number of people who cannot due without this additional benefit and are searching for other means to provide for their families.
President of the Christian Food Bank, Georgia Wagner, said they have also seen a rise in the need for food from those in the community who have lost their SNAP benefits.
“Our numbers have definitely gone up probably by 20 more families since this changeover in what’s being made available,” Wagner said.
