ST. MARYS - Girls entering kindergarten through twelfth grade in fall 2021 are invited to join the Girl Scouts organization during three registration events taking place throughout Elk County in May.
A Girl Scout Rocket Launch Party is set for Wednesday, May 12 at the Benzinger Park pavilion in St. Marys. This in-person sign-up night will take place from 6-7 p.m.
On Wednesday, May 19 from 6-7 p.m. a registration event is being held at the Sandy Beach Park pavilion #4 on Laurel Mill Road in Ridgway while on Friday, May 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. Bendigo State Park pavilion #3 will be the site of another registration event.
All events will follow CDC guidelines and attendees must wear face masks and practice social distancing.