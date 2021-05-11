ST. MARYS - Recently the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) committed $452.7 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges.
This year’s allocation is approximately 7% less than last year’s, due to reduced gas tax revenues as a result of COVID-19.
“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These critical investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”
Elk County’s 12 municipalities received a total allotment of $1,687,351 as well as $18,443 for bridge inspection costs.