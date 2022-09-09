ST. MARYS - The 3 Breastketeers are preparing to host their annual dice run on Sunday, Sept. 25 in which proceeds benefit cancer patients from Elk County.
Registration for the event takes place from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Wildwoods Bar and Grill on Washington Street in St. Marys. The fee is $10 and all on-road vehicles are invited to participate. Stops along the way include Fox Township Firemen’s Hall in Kersey, Copper Fox Winery, Gunner’s in downtown St. Marys, the St. Marys Eagles and concluding at Wildwoods where the final roll will take place along with the awarding of various prizes.