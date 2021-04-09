ST. MARYS - Vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania expanded on Monday, opening up the opportunity to those in Phase 1B including a new group of essential workers. The move has been a long awaited one in the Keystone State.
St. Marys Pharmacy (SMP), Penn Highlands Healthcare (PHH) and Keystone Rural Health Consortium (KRHC) in Ridgway are now vaccinating anyone that meets the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Phase 1A and 1B requirements following the DOH’s recently announced updated COVID-19 vaccine rollout timeline.
Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers: first responders such as firefighters and police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector such as teachers and support staff members, as well as child care workers.