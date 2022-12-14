Devan next two his award-winning veteran's sculpture
Devan Odenbaugh stands next to his award-winning veteran’s wooden sculpture at the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce.
 Beth Koop
Despite his young age and learning disability, Jeff Tech tenth grade student Devan Odenbaugh started his own business in March called Elk Mixed Mediums specializing in woodworking, 3D printing, and metal sculptures.
 

Tags

Recommended for you