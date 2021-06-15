ST. MARYS - The local Wreaths Across America organization is conducting a fundraiser to help pay for over 2,300 wreaths which are placed on the graves of deceased veterans in St. Marys, both at the St. Marys’ Catholic
and Protestant cemeteries.
As part of the “I Can” drive, local businesses and restaurants including Dairy Queen and Samick’s Garage restaurant as well as additional locations throughout St. Marys, will have a plastic
container on display for monetary donations. The money collected will help sponsor wreaths for this year’s campaign.
National Wreaths Across America Day is taking place this year on Saturday, Dec. 18. This year’s theme is “Live Up To Their Legacy.” A brief ceremony commemorates the event at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery after which time volunteers spread out throughout the cemetery grounds to place wreaths on veterans graves which are marked with a small flag.