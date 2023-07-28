ST. MARYS - This summer three local elementary schools offered youngsters preparing to enter elementary school an opportunity to acclimate to their new school while learning an array of lessons from staff and classroom guests.
The Kindergarten Readiness Program, offered free of charge by Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI), took place at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, Fox Township Elementary School and Johnsonburg Elementary School over a six-week period from June 12 to the week of July 24. During that time students gathered twice a week for 2.5 hour sessions during which time they learned school rules, letter and number identification, math skills, color and shape recognition and fine and gross motor activities such as cutting with scissors and gluing.