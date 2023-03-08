ST. MARYS - An emotional farewell address from a beloved and respected St. Marys Area High School teacher touched many in attendance at Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors workshop.
Greg Snelick, a SMAHS math teacher, will be retiring at the conclusion of the school year, capping off a 48-year education career which has impacted local high school students at both SMAHS and Elk County Catholic High School. Throughout the years students and staff can attest to Snelick’s boisterous, yet effective, teaching style as his booming voice can often be heard from the opposite end of the building from his classroom. Among the courses he instructs are advanced algebra, trigonometry, calculus and analysis.