ST. MARYS - The lower portion of Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys was unexpectedly closed on Friday due to a safety concern with one of the buildings facades.

Currently vehicle access is suspended on the short road which travels along the railroad tracks and leads to the entrance of the Depot Street municipal parking. While pedestrian traffic is not permitted on the specific portion of the sidewalk in front of the structure in question, pedestrians are permitted to walk on the road to access other buildings on the street.

Tags

Recommended for you