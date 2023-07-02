ST. MARYS - The lower portion of Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys was unexpectedly closed on Friday due to a safety concern with one of the buildings facades.
Currently vehicle access is suspended on the short road which travels along the railroad tracks and leads to the entrance of the Depot Street municipal parking. While pedestrian traffic is not permitted on the specific portion of the sidewalk in front of the structure in question, pedestrians are permitted to walk on the road to access other buildings on the street.
The parking lot will continue to be accessible from Depot Street.
The issue pertains to the structure located at 14 Erie Avenue, known as the former Silman building, where a historic feature on the facade at the top of the building is bowing and pulling away from the structure.
St. Marys Community and Economic Development Coordinator, Tina Gradizzi said the problem has become significantly worse over the past several weeks.
The city’s Code Enforcement Department has notified the property owner of the issue via a certified letter.