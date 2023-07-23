ELK COUNTY - Elk County was warned early in the day by local TV weathermen a strong line of storms were coming to the local area. Their information was correct. Around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, the air suddenly became still and the song birds stopped singing as the sky became dark and angry looking. There was definitely a storm of great strength on the horizon.
At 8:15 p.m., as thunder and lightning was all around the area, the first call for help was to the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department (WFD) for a report of trees down across the road near the Bear Creek Winery on state Route 948. It was noted that lines were also down and on fire. Also, dispatched around the same time was Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department (HTVFD) for trees down across several roads with lines and trees on fire.