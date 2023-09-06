Mallory Blythe, daughter of Eric and Kristi Blythe of Benezette, was crowned Miss Bennetts Valley while Anabelle Chemelli, daughter of Stacie and Andrew Clerkin of Weedville was named as first runner-up. Little Miss Bennetts Valley for 2023 was Molly Blythe and the first runner-up was Andi Mae Clerkin.
This year’s queen court candidates included: Mallory Blythe, Anabelle Chemelli, Lilly Ann Fox, daughter of Jay Fox and Heather Selle of Weedville and Mallory Secco, daughter of Jerry and Becky Secco of Weedville.