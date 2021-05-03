ST. MARYS - City of St. Marys Interim Manager Lou Radkowski provided a brief overview of city happenings and updates during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.
It was announced at the meeting that City Council will conduct a workshop on May 3 at 7 p.m. regarding multi-tenant sewer billing. This stems from the recent sewer rate increase which has drawn an ample amount of feedback from both residents and landlords.
Radkowski recognized St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Danielle Schneider for her work as she has been busy preparing park programs for the summer months. He stated the parks are in need of summer employees. Last year the parks employed a total of 21 people, however this year there are only eight employees. A staffing shortage could impact the number of youth and adult programs, such as camps, sports leagues and activities planned for the parks this summer. Those recently graduated high school seniors and college students interested in working at the parks should contact the city.
Additionally the parks are constantly looking to build partnerships throughout the community, such as with their current story time project with the St. Marys Public Library.