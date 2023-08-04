Market Street Boutique & Co. opens up in Johnsonburg

JOHNSONBURG- The Market Street Boutique & Co. in Johnsonburg opened this past weekend in Johnsonburg, as this was timed perfectly for the Rock The Block music festival going on simultaneously.
Co-owners Molly Christoff, Kiersten Jacobs, Justine, Kuntz, and Jenna Zimmerman came together to invest in the town and bring a new business to Johnsonburg and the Elk County area.
The boutique is designed for all women and teens to explore unique and trendy fashion items throughout the store.
Plans for the storefront moving forward are to have an event a month, especially towards the holidays.
They are currently forecasting a Halloween event, a Black Friday event closer to Christmas, and a holiday event for Christmas itself.
The Market Street Boutique will also frequently hold pop-up sales.