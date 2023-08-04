Market Street Boutique & Co. opens up in Johnsonburg

Pictured from left to right is Vicki Condino of the Johnsonburg Chamber of Commerce, Joan Davidson of the Johnsonburg Borough, co-owners of the Market Street Boutique & Co. Jenna Zimmerman, Kiersten Jacobs, Molly Christoff, and Justine Kuntz, and Cindy Chiesa of the Johnsonburg Borough.

 

 Photo submitted by Dawn Karellas

JOHNSONBURG- The Market Street Boutique & Co.  in Johnsonburg opened this past weekend in Johnsonburg, as this was timed perfectly for the Rock The Block music festival going on simultaneously. 

Co-owners Molly Christoff, Kiersten Jacobs, Justine, Kuntz, and Jenna Zimmerman came together to invest in the town and bring a new business to Johnsonburg and the Elk County area. 

