KERSEY - A Kersey farm’s achievement as a newly delegated Century Farm was celebrated this year as part of the annual Legislative Farm Tour.
A sizable group gathered at the Earleyville Farm on Hayes Road as part of the Elk County Farm Bureau event. In attendance were an array of local, state and federal government officials, local farm families, agri-business representatives and more.
As the Elk County Farm Bureau’s Government Relations Director, Ernest Mattiuz Jr., typically hosts the tours however this year Mattiuz and his family were the focus of the event as the current owners of the farm.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding presented the Century Farm Status to Mattiuz which was achieved on April 27, 2023 commemorating the purchase of the farm on April 27, 1923 by Giovanni Mattiuz, grandfather of the present owners. The farm is currently owned by Ernest, Jr. his wife Cecelia Mattiuz Bona and his brother, Thomas Mattiuz as part of a family trust.
“It’s a comfort to know generation number four is ready and working (on the farm),” Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker said.
Fellow county commissioner Matt Quesenberry added this is not the end of the story for the farm and looks forward to seeing it thrive as it has done throughout the years. Quesenberry attributed the farm’s success to the family making different changes to it throughout the years and their ability to persevere in challenging times.
During the event, Ernest, Jr. detailed the history of the farm dating back to March 25, 1911.