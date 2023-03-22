McMahon rules on “county-wide” terminology in candidate petitions

Elk County President Judge Shawn McMahon presided over a hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Elk County Courthouse involving the filing of election forms that was brought before the court by Attorney Daniel De Vito, who is running for Elk County District Attorney.
De Vito, serving as his own attorney during the hearing, contended that current Elk County Attorney, Beau Grove had not used the proper wording when filing his election petitions for the 2032 election with the Elk County Elections office. He contended that Grove writing in the term “county-wide” written in the section of the petitions’ preamble was defective and was misleading to electors.