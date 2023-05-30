Spectators lined the streets throughout downtown St. Marys on Monday morning as they watched the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. A beautiful, sunny day provided the ideal backdrop for the parade which featured an array of floats from various groups and organizations, a marching band, emergency service vehicles, classic cars, county and local officials and more. Shown is the float created by the local Frontier Girls group and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) float.

