Spectators lined the streets throughout downtown St. Marys on Monday morning as they watched the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. A beautiful, sunny day provided the ideal backdrop for the parade which featured an array of floats from various groups and organizations, a marching band, emergency service vehicles, classic cars, county and local officials and more. Shown is the float created by the local Frontier Girls group and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) float.
featured
Memorial Day parade marches through St. Marys
- Photos by Amy Cherry
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Memorial Day parade marches through St. Marys
- ECCHS Class of 2023 celebrates graduation day
- Lady Dutch win D9 4A softball title
- Lady Crusaders fall to DCC
- Dutchmen take on Carrick today
- St. Marys Memorial Day honors local heroes
- Tom Price named as Memorial Day Parade grand marshal
- Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting
Popular Content
Articles
- Tractor trailer crashes into guard shack, building
- Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting
- Tom Price named as Memorial Day Parade grand marshal
- Community pool to open June 2
- Lady Crusaders advance to D9 1A title game
- Passing the torch
- Elk County Salvation Army celebrates the “Doughnut Lassies”
- Dutch Manufacturing students create Olympic t-shirts
- Dutch win D9-AAAA title
- ECC baseball team wins
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.