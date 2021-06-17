ST. MARYS - Family and neighbors of the late Karl Geci recently gathered at the St. Marys Municipal to participate in the dedication of a memorial tree in his honor.
The ceremony, hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission, was the first to take place at the airport in which a red sunset maple was planted by David Grotzinger of West Creek Nursery.
A plaque commemorating the event is situated in front of the tree. It reads, “Karl E. Geci, Esq. 1948-2020, ‘altitude changes attitude’, arranged by his neighbors.”
Gail Shturtz, of the Shade Tree Commission, welcomed all in attendance to the ceremony. Also in attendance at the event were fellow Shade Tree Commission members Clythera Hornung and David Larkin.
Shturtz noted the tree memorial idea and funding was arranged by Geci’s neighbors. She explained that while normally the Shade Tree Commission only plants trees on city property, however due to Geci’s affiliation with the airport as a pilot, the group worked with them to find an ideal location for the tree. It was planted just beyond the airport hangers, overlooking the runway. In his spare time Geci enjoyed flying and building and maintaining his planes.