Metamorphic Healing opens at new location

Metamorphic Healing owner Kristen Frantz, LMT, shown in center, participates in a ribbon cutting hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce at her new location at 219 Chestnut Street, Suite 1. Also shown in the photo are Jennifer Bish, a Chamber board member, on the left, and Rachel Lampe, Chamber coordinator, on the right.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Metamorphic Healing, a massage therapy business, recently re-located to a new space at 210 Chestnut Street in St. Marys. The move is just two doors down from the businesses previous location at 237 Brusselles Street. 

Owner Kristen Frantz, LMT (Licensed Massage Therapist), offers Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, cupping, Reflexology, hot stone and bamboo massage, pregnancy massage and Reiki healing sessions. 

Tags

Recommended for you