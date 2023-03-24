Metamorphic Healing opens at new location

ST. MARYS - Metamorphic Healing, a massage therapy business, recently re-located to a new space at 210 Chestnut Street in St. Marys. The move is just two doors down from the businesses previous location at 237 Brusselles Street.
Owner Kristen Frantz, LMT (Licensed Massage Therapist), offers Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, cupping, Reflexology, hot stone and bamboo massage, pregnancy massage and Reiki healing sessions.
Frantz began her massage therapy journey in 2017 when she opened her business as Kristen Frantz, LMT, inside the former Chat N Curl salon on Erie Avenue.
She said she has always loved helping people and knew she wanted to help people outside of a hospital setting with a more holistic approach.
“Massage was my first choice! I absolutely love when I can help someone that was in so much chronic pain with just my own two hands,” Frantz said.