DUBOIS – The Boards of Directors of both Monongahela Valley Hospital and Penn Highlands Healthcare have signed a Definitive Agreement between the two entities that would integrate Monongahela Valley Hospital into the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
The Monongahela Valley Hospital Board of Directors determined that Penn Highlands Healthcare would be a perfect long-term partner to meet the healthcare needs of the area.
The mission of Penn Highlands Healthcare is to provide exceptional care through its community-based health system while maintaining a reverence for life. “When we started to have conversations with Penn Highlands Healthcare, we quickly realized how much our vision and values aligned with theirs,” said R. Carlyn Belczyk, Chairman of the Monongahela Valley Hospital Board of Trustees. “During the last 119 years, Monongahela Valley Hospital has been a vital part of our community. We needed to examine how we could transform our health system through clinical, technical and strategic innovation to deliver tomorrow’s healthcare today. The new affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare will help us to continue to provide the high-quality care that our patients expect while expanding our services at the same time.”