With temperatures below freezing, AAA advises motorists to prepare for the potential of a dead battery. Dead batteries are the number one roadside assistance call during the winter months. In fact, according to data from last winter, AAA East Central contractors responded to 66,548 battery-related calls and replaced 14,198.
"There's usually an influx of dead battery calls during these cold snaps," says Jim Garrity, manager of public and legislative affairs, AAA East Central. "The hot summer sun breaks down the internal components of a battery, and that damage manifests when temperatures dip below freezing. Motorists should get out the door early tomorrow to avoid running late to work because of a dead battery."
In addition to allowing plenty of time getting out the door, AAA advises motorists also check:
- Wiper Blades: Unless conditions are very windy, consider leaving wiper blades elevated overnight to prevent freezing to the window. A long sock can also make a good barrier between the blade and the window.
- Washer Fluid: Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a cleaning solution that has antifreeze components.
- Coolant Levels: If your engine coolant level is low, add the recommended coolant to maintain the necessary antifreeze capability.
- Tire Pressure: Typically, tire pressure decreases 1 PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit that the temperature drops, putting owners at risk for a flat tire. The proper tire pressure levels can be found on a sticker located on the driver’s side door jamb. (Don’t forget to check the spare!)