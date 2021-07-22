The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department will be showing "Toy Story 4" at Downtown Event park in St. Marys on Friday. The movie is expected to begin around 9 p.m. There is no fee to attend.
Movie night being held Friday at Downtown Event Park
