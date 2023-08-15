Mud bog steals the show at Elk County Fair 

KERSEY- The mud bog at the Elk County Fair is always a popular attraction each year and certainly did not disappoint on Friday night at the Elk County Fairgrounds.
For the mud bog stock category, Austin Smith took first, Nick Wingard came in second, and Seth Duttry took third.
For superstock, Joe Schneider took the top spot. Steven Newell placed second, and Brendan Kutsch took third. Kutsch also placed second in the modified category, finishing behind Jeff Hammond.
Hammond also placed second in the open category, finishing in front of Jacob Hazlett and behind Marc Nero.
Mad dash for cash winners included Renee Meyer and Jakob Schauer, while tractor mud truck winners included Josh Shelander taking first, Kole Asti placing second, and Jacob Shelander taking third.
Side by side drag winners included a first place from Seth Duttry, Austin Smith in second, and Jake Kneidel placing third.
The superstock winners were Catlan Miller, first place, Brendan Kutsch, second place, and Steven Newell, third place.