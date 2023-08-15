Mud bog steals the show at Elk County Fair 

A little dirt never hurt is as vehicles of all shapes and sizes slung dirt and fired up their engines during the Elk County Fair’s annual mud bog.

 

 Photo by Jake Mercer

KERSEY- The mud bog at the Elk County Fair is always a popular attraction each year and certainly did not disappoint on Friday night at the Elk County Fairgrounds. 

For the mud bog stock category, Austin Smith took first, Nick Wingard came in second, and Seth Duttry took third. 

