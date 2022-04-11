GENESEE – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop F Coudersport station is currently investigating a fatal residential fire that killed five children and severely injured two adults on Slingerland Road in Genesee Township, Potter County in the early morning hours of Monday, April 11.
Genesse Volunteer Fire Company, along with multiple other fire companies from New York and Pennsylvania, were dispatched to a residential house fire at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11. Upon the fire departments arrival, the house was engulfed in flames.
It was determined that five juvenile victims were unable to get out of the residence. An adult female and male were able to get out of the home, but both adults sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children. The adults were both flown from the scene to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.
The investigation is still active and ongoing. Preliminary information indicates there is nothing suspicious involved with the fire and that the fire started in the basement.
Due to next of kin notifications currently ongoing, victim information will not be released at this time. PSP does not have an update on the current medical condition of both of the adults flown from the scene.