The St. Marys Area Music Department hosted their annual Holiday Concert on Tuesday evening. A packed house gathered inside the SMAHS Carpin Auditorium which was decked out in festive decor and lights. The concert featured performances by numerous groups including the SMAHS Jazz Band under the direction of Felicia Quinn, the Elementary Band directed by Cortney Foote, the Middle School Chorus and Vocal Ensemble under the direction of Amy Sines with Don Stoner as accompanist, the High School Select and Concert Choirs directed by Adam Brooks, the Middle School Band under the direction of Felicia Quinn, the Elementary Chorus directed by Laura Kleppinger and Cortney Foote, and the High School Band under the direction of Felicia Quinn. Shown are the Elementary Band and a combined middle school and high school jazz band group.