National Day of Prayer service to be held May 4
This year’s National Day of Prayer theme is “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.”
Thursday, May 4 is the date for this year’s National Day of Prayer. The local event will be held at the Methodist Church Pavilion in St. Marys.
