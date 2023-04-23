National Day of Prayer service to be held May 4
This year’s National Day of Prayer service will be held at the Methodist Church Pavilion in St. Marys. 
 Beth Koop
This year’s National Day of Prayer theme is “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.” 
Thursday, May 4 is the date for this year’s National Day of Prayer. The local event will be held at the Methodist Church Pavilion in St. Marys. 

