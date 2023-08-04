ST. MARYS - The return of National Night Out to St. Marys proved to be a success as the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street was filled with visitors of all ages on Tuesday evening as they enjoyed the array of activities and vendors, all in the spirit of community camaraderie.
Nearly two dozen vendors lined the walkway of the park while the grassy area featured numerous lawns games ranging from a giant-size Connect 4, Twister, golfing, and more. Two food trucks, Gypsy Wagon Food Truck and Anytime Lunchtime, were also on hand while local band Six Pak entertained the crowd.
Emergency service vehicles were available to tour including those from the City of St. Marys Police Department, Crystal Fire Department, Elkland Search and Rescue, St. Marys Area Ambulance Services, along with a visit from SMPD Sgt. Mike Shaffer and K9 Officer Nando.
In another area of the park was a Pirate themed inflatable obstacle course, a dunk tank manned by City of St. Marys Police Department officers and a children’s firefighting obstacle course offered by the Crystal Fire Department.
“The event was very well received by the community and we’ve had a lot of great feedback and compliments,” said City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
Schneider reported that people seemed to be happy and excited to celebrate local emergency service personnel and loved having something on a week night. She added the number of participants far surpassed her expectations.
According to Schneider plans are in the works to host another National Night Out event in 2024, on a larger scale.