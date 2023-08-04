ST. MARYS - The return of National Night Out to St. Marys proved to be a success as the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street was filled with visitors of all ages on Tuesday evening as they enjoyed the array of activities and vendors, all in the spirit of community camaraderie. 

Nearly two dozen vendors lined the walkway of the park while the grassy area featured numerous lawns games ranging from a giant-size Connect 4, Twister, golfing, and more. Two food trucks, Gypsy Wagon Food Truck and Anytime Lunchtime, were also on hand while local band Six Pak entertained the crowd. 

