National Night Out returning to St. Marys on August 1

ST. MARYS - On the first Tuesday in August neighborhoods, towns and cities across the nation will be participating in National Night Out. Included in that list this year is St. Marys.
The city’s National Night Out (NNO) is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Event Park. It is a free event open to the public. This year marks the return of the event, with the last NNO held over 12 years ago at Memorial Park.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign aimed at promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. St. Marys is among 274 cities, borough and municipalities across Pennsylvania participating in the 2023 event.
“National Night Out is all about having fun and bringing together the St. Marys community. Please take a walk downtown and join us!,” said City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas.
The City of St. Marys Police Department has teamed up with various entities in planning the event which will include various activities such as a bounce house, dunk tank, obstacle course, children’s games and contests with prizes, emergency vehicles to tour and musical entertainment by Six Pak, a local band. Food vendors including Gypsy Wagon Food Truck and Anytime Lunchtime will also be on hand.
SMPD officers are ready to get drenched in the dunk tank with a new officer splashing in every half hour. Officers will also offer vehicle tours while K-9 Nando will be in attendance