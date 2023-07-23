National Night Out returning to St. Marys on August 1

ST. MARYS - On the first Tuesday in August neighborhoods, towns and cities across the nation will be participating in National Night Out. Included in that list this year is St. Marys.

The city’s National Night Out (NNO) is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Event Park. It is a free event open to the public. This year marks the return of the event, with the last NNO held over 12 years ago at Memorial Park. 

