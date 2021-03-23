ST. MARYS - Today has gone to the dogs, well puppies to be more precise. March 23 marks National Puppy Day when we celebrate the fluffy, floppy and adorable creatures who share their unconditional love with their human companions.
Their tiny, tender, pink paws often walk their way into our hearts. While offering cuddly companionship, it is also believed pets help to reduce stress and even improve overall well-being. Even their puppy breath carries a comforting aroma.
The call for puppy photos via The Daily Press’ Facebook page drew a great amount of attention with a total of 75 responses as of Monday evening.