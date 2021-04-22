ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly report during a recent school board meeting. The activities mentioned occurred from March 9 to April 12.
Handling the everchanging world of COVID-19 and its impact on local schools has remained consistent among Toth’s activities.
Other regular weekly events he participated in include: statewide superintendent Zoom meeting updates through Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III), and changes from the Department of Health; grant writer calls; visitation to various school buildings and classrooms; and meetings with staff members and parents.