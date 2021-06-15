ST. MARYS - Each year the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Memorial Day Parade Committee honors two deceased veterans during graveside services at two local cemeteries.
This year John Lindenmuth, a U.S. Navy and Korean War veteran, was honored at the St. Marys Protestant Cemetery on Washington Street.
The ceremonies began at 8 a.m. at the Catholic cemetery then followed by the ceremony at the Protestant cemetery at 8:30 a.m.
Stephen Bagley, co-general chairman of the parade committee, encourages the public to attend the ceremonies as they echo the true meaning of Memorial Day in honoring the nation’s deceased veterans.
John Lorane Lindenmuth, Sr., otherwise known as “Lucky Lindy”, was born in Shawmut, on May 17, 1931 to the late Edward and Francis Lindenmuth. He was raised in Kersey where he also attended school.
Lindenmuth enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 23, 1948 and was immediately sent to Naval Station Great Lakes for recruit training. Following boot camp and a furlough, he was assigned in late September 1948 to the Naval Auxiliary Air Station (NAAS) at Green Cove Springs in Florida. He was assigned as a mess attendant on an inactive-in-commission, self-propelled barracks ship,
ship, the U.S.S. Nueces (APB-40), which was supporting naval personnel tending to the ships of the mothball fleet located there.
Although not a fullfledged cook, when the regular cooks weren’t around on weekends senior naval personnel stationed there often asked “Lindy” to cook up some of his famous steaks.