ST. MARYS - Health care providers are continuing to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically with patients who neglected or avoided annual screenings, check-ups and more over the past year.
Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, referenced the issue during a recent news teleconference noting the issue is being dealt with throughout the nation.
“Now we are starting to see these unfortunate diagnosis may be further along than they would have been had they been seen earlier by a primary care or speciality physician,” Sheehan said.