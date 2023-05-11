Elk Co. Commissioners delegate various waste management responsibility to Elk Co. Solid Waste Authority
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 1 Month
|$17.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 3 Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Carrier Delivery in St. Marys 30 Days
|$16.50
|for 30 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 3 Months
|$44.50
|for 90 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 12 Months
|$161.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Elk Co. outside St. Marys 6 Months
|$86.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery Elk Co. outside St. Marys 12 Months
|$167.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 1 Month
|$25.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 3 Months
|$75.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 6 Months
|$145.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 12 Months
|$290.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|E-Edition 1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|E-Edition 3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|E-Edition 6 Months
|$78.00
|for 182 days
|E-Edition 12 Months
|$148.00
|for 365 days
Elk Co. Commissioners delegate various waste management responsibility to Elk Co. Solid Waste Authority
ST. MARYS - Among the goals of a new delegation agreement recently signed between the Elk County Commissioners and the Elk County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) is to create a plan to best assure the survival of the Elk County Community Recycling Center (ECCRC) and the municipal recycling programs that exist within the county.
With the agreement, Elk County will now delegate responsibilities under the Pennsylvania Municipal Waste, Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act, known as Act 101, to the Elk County Solid Waste Authority.
In one respect the agreement is simply a method to establish a long-term strategy that addresses many of the important components necessary to keep the Recycling Center viable well into the future. To the public, there is likely to be little or no obvious differences in the service that is currently available.
This process has taken nearly one and half years to put together and has required countless hours of time on the part of the county staff, solicitors of both parties, and the Solid Waste Authority; of which all members are volunteers.
On Tuesday afternoon, a celebratory event took place at the Elk County Community Recycling Center on Washington Street in St. Marys were Commissioners Matt Quesenberry, Joe Daghir and Fritz Lecker signed the agreement along with Bekki Titchner, Elk County Recycling coordinator and Pat Straub, Elk Co. Chief Clerk and other volunteer board members.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.