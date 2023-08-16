RIDGWAY - The Elk County Board of Commissioners has approved and purchased an x-ray body scanner, the Tek 84 Intercept, for use at the Elk County Prison.
Elk County Prison personnel began utilizing the body scanner on June 6, 2023. All Security Staff received specialized training that meets the criteria established by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. This body scanner will be used to detect contraband that might be concealed within or on the body of inmates committed to the Elk County Prison.