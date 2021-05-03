ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Public Library is offering an array of new and expanded programs and activities this year.
The library’s summer reading program will take place in-person this year at the Little League Pavilion at Memorial Park. Story times, for ages five and under, will take place Mondays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for grade school age students. Registration begins June 1 for the program. Minutes read through the summer reading program will be tracked through the Beanstack app.
The programs will also be available virtually for those who cannot or does not wish to attend in person.
“The one really nice thing that we have noticed about our virtual programs is that we’re getting a lot more views than for people who can normally come in,” Swope said.
She has suggested these programs to parents who may need a 15-minute break to clean or prepare a meal as their children can watch them and follow along with it.