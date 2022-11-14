ST. MARYS - A few new features are being added to this year’s Light Up Night celebration taking place Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown St. Marys.
The event is hosted annually by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
Two of Santa’s reindeers will be stopping by the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street from 4-6 p.m. where the public can interact with the visitors from the North Pole. The reindeers visit is a project of the St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department and St. Marys Auto Body through the park’s sponsorship initiative.
A giant 16 ft. high inflatable snow globe is also new to Light Up Night this year and will also be situated in the park. The snow globe features an entrance for visitors to go inside which will feature a winter/holiday scene providing a perfect backdrop for photos.
Several whimsical Christmas characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be on hand at the park as well including The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Martha May Whovier and Mayor Augustus Maywho. Hot cocoa and snacks will also be offered at the park.
