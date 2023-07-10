The Elk County Community Foundation, (ECCF) is pleased to announce the establishment of the Fr. Eric Vogt Memorial Fund. 

This fund aims to honor the enduring legacy of the late Fr. Eric Vogt, a beloved figure in the St. Marys community, by providing support for youth programs and sports that he was well-known for, along with the impact he made on the students he coached and mentored.   

Tags

Recommended for you