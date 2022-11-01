ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.
Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are new hires, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts and a resignation.
Employment terms presented for part-time employees are considered variable and are subject to the district’s schedule provided hours worked are less than 29 hours per week.
The board also approved bus stop locations at 717 South St. Marys Street, 146 Dagus Mines Road in Kersey and 1010 South Michael Road in St. Marys.