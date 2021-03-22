JAY TOWNSHIP — For those seeking care for themselves or a loved one, a new home care option has recently opened in Weedville that seeks to help those in Elk and surrounding counties.
Redwood Homecare LLC has been in business for a little over three months, but owner Tammi Okruch said she has over 31 years of experience in the home care business. According to Okruch, Redwood will focus on non-medical home care in the traditional sense.
“We go into homes and take care of the client’s needs, including things like bathing, cooking, cleaning, and things like helping them with their grocery shopping and providing transportation to take them shopping, generally whatever is asked of us,” Okruch said.
Okruch said she started out as a caregiver herself and eventually moved into management role