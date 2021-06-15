ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area Ambulance service recently took ownership of a new interceptor unit.
The vehicle is used to transport a paramedic and their equipment to nearby communities to intercept with their ambulance services in an effort to provide additional aide to a patient.
This typically occurs when a call is upgraded from Basic Life Support (BLS) to Advanced Life Support (ALS). BLS crews usually consist of two EMTs while
ALS crews consist of an EMT and a paramedic.
The interceptor unit typically travels to Fox Township, Emporium, Bennetts Valley and occasionally to Sinnemahoning and Driftwood areas.
According to Greg Gebauer, St. Marys Ambulance Service station manager, ALS services are offered through St. Marys and Ridgway as they have paramedics on staff. Fox Township and Cameron County have are BLS crews as they are mostly
staffed with EMTs.