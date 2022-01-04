ST. MARYS - The City of St. Marys welcomed newly elected officials on Monday evening as a new mayor and three new city council members were sworn in as part of council’s annual reorganizational meeting.
Elk County President Judge Shawn T. McMahon administered the oath of office to the group.
“Congratulations as you begin your opportunity for public service. I wish you well,” McMahon stated.
Sally Geyer will serve a two-year term on council while Jerome Sorg and Ned Jacob will each serve a four-year term along with new Mayor Lyle Garner.
During the meeting, the group unanimously voted to continue holding council regular meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. with workshop meetings scheduled as needed on the first Monday of each month, also at 7 p.m.