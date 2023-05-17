Patrolman Colton Swede, shown center, was officially sworn-in as the newest member of the City of St. Marys Police Department during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting. St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner, shown on left, conducted the brief swearing-in ceremony. SMPD Chief Tom Nicklas, shown on right, introduced Swede to council as a new part-time officer. He is originally from Coudersport and has served with neighboring police departments for the past two years. Swede will now be working on his field training with the SMPD.
New officer sworn-in to SMPD
- Photo by Amy Cherry
