New pain management center opens in St. Marys

ST. MARYS - The Pain Spine and Joint Center of the Alleghenies is hoping to bring some relief to area residents as Dr. Tim Vollmer recently opened his private practice in St. Marys.
The center, owned by Tim and his wife, Taira Vollmer, opened on June 5 at 1095 Million Dollar Highway. Vollmer also operates a second location in Russell inside the Pine Grove Ambulatory Surgery Center. A total of 10 employees staff both locations, including Tammy Weis, PA-C (certified Physician Assistant) and Heather California, CRNP (Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner).
Vollmer began his full-time medical career at Penn Highlands Healthcare where he was employed from 2017-2022. This year alone, Weis and Vollmer have spread their time between the Warren, Russell and Jamestown, New York area, to help with construction of the new state-of-the-art center in St. Marys. Vollmer has also been serving as director of the Pain Management Department at University Orthopedics in State College.
Over the last 14 months Vollmer said he has learned all too personally that the need for quality, patient centered, and long term focus pain care is undeniable everywhere across the state.
“Saint Marys is home and the people of St. Marys are the reason we exist.Therefore, it makes it so much more special to be able to focus our efforts and investments in the community that we all call home, and frankly the community that is responsible for our success and that has supported us since our inception,” Vollmer said.