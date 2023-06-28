New pain management center opens in St. Marys

Dr. Tim Vollmer and his wife Taira, both shown center with their two sons, recently opened the new Pain Spine and Joint Center of the Alleghenies in St. Marys. They are shown with staff members including Tammy Weis, PA-C (certified Physician Assistant), shown second from right. 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The Pain Spine and Joint Center of the Alleghenies is hoping to bring some relief to area residents as Dr. Tim Vollmer recently opened his private practice in St. Marys. 

The center, owned by Tim and his wife, Taira Vollmer, opened on June 5 at 1095 Million Dollar Highway. Vollmer also operates a second location in Russell inside the Pine Grove Ambulatory Surgery Center. A total of 10 employees staff both locations, including Tammy Weis, PA-C (certified Physician Assistant) and Heather California, CRNP (Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner).

