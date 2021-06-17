ST. MARYS - A summer physical education program is available again this year to eligible St. Marys Area High School students.
St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors recently approved the program open to students in grades 10-12. The program carries a fee of $50 per student. The application fee may be waived based on household federal income eligibility guidelines.
Last year the school offered this option as part of a pilot program which proved to be very successful, with about 70 students participating.
The fee is to help offset the salary cost for the physical education teacher as well as for the TeamBuilder app which students use to track their activity. The teacher can then monitor their participation and progress through the app.
The program is very beneficial for students with full academic schedules as it allows them to postpone their physical education class until the summer leaving room for more academic or AP courses.