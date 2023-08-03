New round of Act 13 funding begins

Johnsonburg Police Chief John Clopp showed the new police body cameras purchased partly with Act 13 funding. 

 

 Photo by Brian D. Stockman

ELK COUNTY - Local organizations and municipalities are encouraged to file applications for the Fall 2023 Act 13 funding cycle with the Elk County Commissioners by August 31. 

The Elk County Commissioners established this grant program through the Act 13 Marcellus Shale Impact Fee in 2013 for project activities within Elk County.

