New round of Act 13 funding begins

ELK COUNTY - Local organizations and municipalities are encouraged to file applications for the Fall 2023 Act 13 funding cycle with the Elk County Commissioners by August 31.
The Elk County Commissioners established this grant program through the Act 13 Marcellus Shale Impact Fee in 2013 for project activities within Elk County.
In Elk County, the commissioners decided to set up an application process for local organizations and groups to apply for funding. Elk County was the first county to distribute funds in this way, and several counties across the state have now adopted the Elk County model for fund distribution.
Eligible applicants include municipal governing bodies, 501c(3) non-profit organizations, and civil authorities. This grant is an open application that is due by February 28 and September 1 each year. Grant requests must be a minimum of $1,000 up to the maximum amount of $10,000.